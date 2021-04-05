Nokia Power Earbuds Lite: Great for calls and music

When it comes to their main functionality, the Power Earbuds Lite provide an immersive sound experience and crystal-clear audio with universal Bluetooth compatibility.

In high-end tech products, traditional crafts or even furniture, Scandinavian design is characterised by a minimal, clean approach that seeks to combine functionality with beauty. Take the case of Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, they stand out in a highly cluttered market place with their beautiful Nordic design, the earbuds are available in colours inspired by nature and packaging that’s made from 100% recyclable paper. They provide a perfect and comfortable fit that can be controlled with simple taps. When it comes to their main functionality, the Power Earbuds Lite provide an immersive sound experience and crystal-clear audio with universal Bluetooth compatibility. They offer 35 hours of play time and IPX7 water resistance rating so you can be outdoors worry-free, rain or sweat.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite retails at a best buy price of Rs 3,599. They come in a pocket-sized charging case in two Nordic-inspired colours: Snow and Charcoal. Meant for music aficionados who love to be outdoors, they provide crystal-clear audio. With universal Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility, the pocket size earbuds lets you take your favourite songs with you wherever you go. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite comes with 50 mAh battery per earbud while the charging case is backed by a 350mAh battery, promising 35 hours of play time. It offers a comfortable design with intuitive touch controls and easy access to voice assistants, enabling effortless navigation whether it’s while taking calls or skipping tracks.

The IPX7 certification makes the earbuds waterproof upto one metre for 30 minutes, meaning you can break a sweat in the gym or run in the rain worry-free, whilst the 6mm graphene speaker drivers give a clear-cut sound. As mentioned earlier, the earbuds are wrapped up in sustainable packaging made from 100% recyclable paper, taking the company one step closer towards reducing the environmental impact of its business and products.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,599