Nokia phone maker just launched a global data-roaming SIM card that works in 120 countries including India

HMD Global, the Finnish brand responsible for Nokia’s second coming in the smartphone space, is expanding its horizons. Not just Nokia phones, HMD is also making SIM cards now. The company has launched a global data-roaming SIM card, called HMD Connect, that works in 120 countries including India and should come handy for those who travel overseas a lot – although, it’s advised you strictly avoid doing that for now in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

HMD Connect is claimed to be “your hassle-free data SIM for wherever you travel.” So much so that HMD will also deliver it to your doorstep, for added convenience. Note that even though HMD Connect SIM card will be active in India, you can’t get it delivered to you just yet. You’ll probably have to wait for HMD to include India to the list where you would actually be able to buy the SIM card and also get it delivered to you. For those who will be able to access these services, HMD will offer a starter kit priced at 19.95 Euros through its website.

The HMD Connect starter kit includes a SIM card and ‘up to’ 1GB of data credit. You’re free to buy as many starter kits as you want – additional kits will cost you only 10 Euros each. The reason why it says up to 1GB is because what you get at the end of the day will depend upon where you’re looking to use this SIM card. HMD has divided its data tiers into three zones. Only if you’re in zone 1, that you’ll be able to use 1GB data. There’s also zone 2 and zone 3 where the data limit is capped at 500MB and 250MB. India falls in zone 2. This means even if you’re someone visiting India (or someone who’s getting the SIM from outside) you’ll get access to only 500MB of data.

Another thing to note about HMD Connect is that each starter kit has a validity of 14 days which means you have 14 days to exhaust that data. You’re free to top-up, should you exhaust it earlier, for 5 Euros extra – that would give you an equivalent amount of data depending on your zone. But, the validity will stay the same as your starter kit.

SIM activation is simple. Once you have the starter kit, you can activate your SIM card using the HMD Connect app. The app, in addition, will also help keep track of your data usage.

“Be anonymous and keep your private information more secure,” HMD says about HMD Connect although it’s not clear if the service comes with some sort of VPN to tag along or if it’s just a play of words for when you’re avoiding unsecure WiFi hotspots at hotels and cafes, thanks to the service.