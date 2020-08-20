Nokia Media Streamer launched in India to take on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Mi Box 4K

Nokia Media Streamer

Nokia forayed into India’s smart set-top-box or streaming market on Thursday with the launch of the Nokia Media Streamer. The portable streaming box, which may be considered as Nokia’s answer to the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Mi Box 4K, has been launched in India at a price of Rs 3,499 and it will be available from Flipkart from August 28.

To be clear, Nokia is not making the Nokia Media Streamer. This Nokia-branded smart set-top-box is part of a strategic partnership between Flipkart and Nokia that allows the Walmart-owned e-commerce major to “develop, facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of Nokia branded Smart TVs, while managing the end-to-end go-to-market strategy.” The Nokia Media Streamer is the second such product category, after Nokia-branded smart TVs, to be introduced in India.

The Nokia Media Streamer, like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Mi Box 4K, can turn any TV (with HDMI support) into a smart TV that can run latest OTT apps like Netflix (even Amazon Prime Video). Since it is based on Android TV 9.0, you can also download and play games on it from the Google Play Store.

The device supports 1080p (Full HD) output and Dolby Audio. It also comes with Chromecast built-in and you can also use voice commands, including firing up the Google Assistant, through the bundled remote. An interesting thing to note about this remote, that Flipkart is highlighting, is that it comes with a dedicated button for ZEE5 (in addition to Netflix), something that no other media streaming device currently offers in India.

In terms of core hardware, the Nokia Media Streamer packs a 64-bit quad-core processor and a Mali-450 GPU which is paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of flash storage. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi and “multi I/O antenna for better reception.”

Also Read Xiaomi Mi Box 4K first impressions: Nifty little gadget that turns your boring old HDTV into a smart TV