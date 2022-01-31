Nokia Lite Earbuds: Small size with big sound

Nokia Lite Earbuds have a good sound and stand out for their size, ease of use and sleek design

Working from home due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic presents us with some new challenges. With noisy neighbours and chaotic domestic fronts to endless online video meetings, wireless earbuds make it easy to zip between tasks while enjoying your freedom to work around your house. Sensing a market opportunity, HMD Global has strengthened its audio accessories range with the new Nokia Lite Earbuds, available in the classic Charcoal colour at a recommended best buy price of Rs 2,799.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice-president, HMD Global says, “We have received tremendous response to the audio accessories that we had launched in India last year and we are starting the New Year with two new products (Nokia Wired Buds is the other new product) to further bolster our offerings in this segment. The key trends of remote working, e-learning and OTT content consumption will increase demand and adoption of personal audio devices and we aim to cater to this demand with our broad range of audio accessories.”

The Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 are the first affordable premium earbuds in its category that delivers studio-tuned sound quality powered by 6 mm audio drivers. It provides 36 hours of playtime enabled by the two 40 mAh batteries in each bud (with six hours on one charge) and an additional 30 hours with the 400 mAh battery in the charging case. The Bluetooth 5.0 allows the earbuds to connect with a wide range of devices.These earbuds also support Smart Voice Assistants—Siri and Google Assistant.

In real-time usage, the Lite Earbuds offer pretty good sound quality with fine performance, an ergonomic design and neat noise isolation. Its size, ease of use and sleek design is a huge draw for consumers.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,799