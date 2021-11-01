Nokia launches T20, its first Android tablet in India: Check prices and availability

The Nokia T20 goes on sale via Nokia.com and offline stores today and on Flipkart from Tuesday.

HMD Global launched the Nokia T20 — the company’s first Android-powered tablet — in India today. “The tablet combines the signature attributes of Nokia phones in terms of design, build quality, unmatched battery life and for security updates and upgrades,” HMD Global said in a statement.

Featuring a 2K display, the tablet is powered by an 8,200-mAh battery that can deliver up to 15 hours of browsing on a single charge.

HMD Global Vice-President Sanmeet Singh Kochhar said: “We have witnessed that tablet usage has grown immensely in the past one year. This trend is clearly driven by the evolving use cases of remote working, online learning, video calls, content consumption on OTT platforms and social media usage.”

“To meet these new requirements of consumers, we are excited to introduce our first Tablet, the Nokia T20, in India before the upcoming Diwali festival.”

The Nokia T20 runs Android 11 and features a 10.4-inch display. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC processor and up to 4GB RAM. The table will come in two storage variants — 32GB and 64GB. There is also the option of increasing storage to 512GB via the dedicated microSD card slot.

HMD Global will deliver up to three years of security updates and two years of operating system upgrades.

The tablet promises enhanced low-light photography, courtesy the LED flash that pairs with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. For selfies, it has a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The tablet also packs the OZO Playback and stereo speakers, while the dual microphones are ideal for noise cancellation.

The Nokia T20 goes on sale via Nokia.com and offline stores today and on Flipkart from Tuesday. The tablet is priced at Rs 15,499 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, WiFi-only variant. The WiFi-only 4GB + 32GB model is priced at Rs 16,499, while the Nokia T20 4G variant is listed at Rs 18,499.

HMD Global will also offer preloaded Spotify access with the tablet.