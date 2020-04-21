Nokia joins Samsung, Huawei, Realme and Motorola to extend product warranty amid Coronavirus lockdown

The warranty extension is the need of the hour.

Nokia is joining the likes of Samsung, Huawei, Realme, Motorola and others to extend the warranty on its products amid the Coronavirus lockdown in India. All Nokia phones whose warranty is due to expire between March 15 and May 15, 2020 will be eligible for a 60-day extension globally including in India. The 60-day warranty extension applies to both feature phones and smartphones, though it seems Nokia accessories like the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds aren’t covered.

The warranty extension is the need of the hour. Prior to April 19, it was believed that the Government of India would ease restrictions on e-commerce platforms allowing them to operate ‘fully’ from April 20. But then the Government took a surprising U-turn and decided against e-commerce platforms resuming full operations until May 3, at least. This means e-commerce platforms can’t sell non-essentials including smartphones in India just yet. Since the Coronavirus lockdown has been affecting smartphone repairs, and because people can’t readily buy a new phone right now, warranty extension comes as some respite.

Nokia isn’t the only brand which has extended the warranty of its products in India. Samsung has extended warranty coverage on its entire portfolio of products in India until May 31. Lenovo and Motorola have also extended warranty on their phones in India until May 31. Realme, Huawei and Honor have also extended warranty on their entire lineup of products in India in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.

If you’re a Nokia phone user, you can head over to the Nokia support page to find out the warranty specifics of your handset. You’ll be required to put in your phone’s IMEI information. Smartphone users can get it from their phone’s about phone section, while feature phone users can get it by dialing *#06#. Once you have that information, and your device is eligible for warranty extension, you can apply directly from the Nokia website.