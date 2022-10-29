Nokia G60 gets listed on official website, full specs out

Nokia G60 5G which was announced for the global market during the IFA 2022 event in September is going to launch soon. The company has not given any official date for the launch but the phone has been listed on Nokia India’s official website hinting that the launch could be imminent.

Nokia G60 5G is the first 5G phone from Nokia. The listing reveals the entire specs and features of the phone. Only the price and availability are yet to be known.

The official listing shows that the phone will feature a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display FHD+ resolution, refresh rate of 120Hz, and 500 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that doubles up a power button.

The Nokia G60 5G sports triple rear cameras comprising of a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth unit. There is an 8MP front-facing shooter.

The Nokia G60 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is backed by 4,500mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 12 OS out of the box with an assurance of three years of Android OS upgrades and monthly security updates.

Connectivity options include Nokia G60 5G include dual SIM with eSIM support, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia G60 is priced at €320 ( approx Rs 26,000) in Europe. In India, the device is expected to cost around Rs 25,000. The colour options include Ice and Black colours.