Nokia G21 with 2 years of guaranteed Android OS updates, up to 3-day battery life launched in India: Price, specs

Nokia G21 was launched in India on Tuesday, April 26. The phone is guaranteed to get two years of Android OS and three years of monthly security updates, which as per HMD Global – which is the brand licensee of Nokia phones – is double the number that most smartphones in its price range come with. The catch is, the G21 is running Android 11 out-of-the-box and not Android 12 like, say, a Motorola phone like the G22 or the newly announced G52. Elsewhere, the Nokia G21 is also rated to deliver up to three days of battery life on a single charge. Nokia G21 price in India starts at Rs 12,999. Alongside the G21, HMD is also launching the entry-level Nokia C01 Plus with 32GB of onboard storage, Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus feature phones, and Nokia Comfort Earbuds and Go Earbuds+ wireless earbuds.

Nokia G21 India price, availability

Nokia G21 price in India starts at Rs 12,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 14,999. The phone will be available across retail and leading e-commerce portals and on nokia.com.

Nokia G21 specs, features

The G21 has a 6.5-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, it has a Unisoc T606 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software is near stock Android 11. Fuelling the package is a 5,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging, though the phone will ship with a 10W charger.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for portraits. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter.

The G21 has a plastic body with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and dedicated Google Assistant key. The phone will come in two colourways – Nordic Blue and Dusk.

