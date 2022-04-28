Nokia G21: Say goodbye to low battery anxiety

Slowly and steadily, Nokia has made a comeback in the budget and mid-range segments of the highly competitive Indian mobile phone marketplace. Nokia G21 is the latest handset to hit the market; it offers up to three-day battery life, twice as many security updates versus competition in the segment, Android OS and a 50MP triple AI camera setup. It is available in 4+64GB and 6+128GB variants, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Out of the box, the G21 comes across as a sturdy and well-built device. It has a large 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, and a side fingerprint sensor for biometric security. It is powered by Unisoc T606 processor, operating system is Android 11. It’s ready for Android 12, so you always have access to the latest features and have a device that you can keep for longer.

On to the cameras. Delivering beautiful detail even in low light, the Nokia G21’s 50MP triple-lens AI camera will fully equip anyone to create professional-looking photography. On the front, its 8MP camera ensures your evening selfies will have just the right amount of light and clarity.

Overall, the Nokia G21 is a good option in the mid-range segment.

SPECIFICATIONS

— Display: 6.5-inch HD+, 90Hz refresh rate

— Processor: Unisoc T606 processor

— Operating system: Android 11, OS upgrades 2

— Memory & storage: 4+64GB, 6+128GB

— Camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP (rear), 8MP front camera

— Battery: 5000mAh, 18W fast charging support

— Estimated street price: Rs 12,999 (4+64GB), Rs 14,999 (6+128GB)