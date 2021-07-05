Nokia G20 with two years of guaranteed major Android OS updates, up to 3-day battery life launched in India

The Nokia G20 is available for pre-booking in single 4GB/64GB configuration for Rs 12,999 starting today.

After missing in action for a bit, HMD Global is making a comeback in India with a new budget phone called the Nokia G20. With it, the Finnish startup is promising to deliver two years of major Android OS updates and three years of monthly security updates so buyers can hold on to their devices for longer. By extension this means, the Nokia G20 which ships with Android 11 right out of the gate will be eligible to get Android 12 and 13.

HMD Global’s India VP Sanmeet Singh Kochhar said, “the Nokia G20 is one of our most important launches in 2021,” adding, with it “you get a phone that goes the distance, a phone that you can love, trust and keep.”

The Nokia G20 is available for pre-booking in single 4GB/64GB configuration for Rs 12,999 starting today (July 7, 2021) on Nokia online and Amazon. It will be available for buying starting July 15.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review: Software, not hardware is what makes this phone ‘special’

The G20 initially broke cover in April alongside five other models, Nokia X10, X20, G10, C10 and C20. It has a 6.5-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch. This houses an 8MP selfie camera. On the back, it has a quad camera setup with a 48MP main, 5MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for macros and another for portraits. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek G35 system-on-chip paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Software inside the phone is Android 11. Rounding off the package is a 5,050mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to three days of battery life.

The phone has a 3D nano-textured plastic back and comes in two colourways: night and glacier.

Those who pre-book the device can avail Rs 500 flat discount or a special offer of Rs 2,099 off on purchase of the G20 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite together.

At its price, the G20 will compete with phones like the Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30.