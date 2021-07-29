Nokia G20: Good looking, premium-styled device that’s built to last

The Nokia G20 has a lightweight, slim-line, durable casing; the phone is available in two unique colours – Night and Glacier. The G20 is not only pocketable and easy to hold, its 3D nano-textured rear cover ensures that it doesn’t slip away from your hand easily.

The Indian consumer, in the 90s and early 2000 period, was simply in love with Nokia phones. The devices were powerful, reliable and ran efficiently, responded instantly to key commands or scrolled quickly through menus, they felt good in the hands and the best part was, they were built like tanks. This reviewer dropped his Nokia possessions on various occasions, they fully exploded on impact with the ground and guess what, just took the pieces, fitted them all back together, and the handsets worked.

The good news is present-day youngster too have a strong liking for Nokia phones for the simple reason that the company’s offerings are value for money, have a bright screen, good build quality, competent cameras and long-lasting battery. Take, for instance, the Nokia G20 recently introduced by HMD Global; it’s signature Nordic design means durability and beauty that’s built to last.

The new G-series of Nokia smartphones represents the perfect balance of delivering on all your daily needs through relevant and user-centric technology. Equipped with its longest ever battery life of three-days, the Nokia G20 comes with the trusted Android promise— three years of monthly security updates to help keep your data as secure as possible along with two years of OS updates. It is available in 4GB/64GB configuration and carries a price tag of Rs 12,999. With its 48MP quad camera that includes wide-angle and macro lens, powerful AI imaging modes, OZO audio and ample storage, the Nokia G20 is an on-the-go creative studio.

The Nokia G20 has a lightweight, slim-line, durable casing; the phone is available in two unique colours – Night and Glacier. The G20 is not only pocketable and easy to hold, its 3D nano-textured rear cover ensures that it doesn’t slip away from your hand easily. The phone is powered by the Mediatek G35 processor, its pre-installed Android 11 will enable you to use and switch between multiple apps in a seamless manner. It also includes improved security features such as face and side fingerprint unlock.

The Nokia G20 comes with a 48MP quad camera and 8MP front camera. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, with a teardrop display and a handy brightness boost. It promises three days of battery life (5050mAh) on a single full charge, which will enable you to do more, and connect more, without worrying about running out of power.

Nokia phones were the most iconic mobile devices in the early mobile revolution days. Amidst the deluge of mobile devices in the marketplace, Nokia phones stand out for their good blend of style and substance. They are reasonably priced too. In my usage, the G20 came across as a super-fast and responsive phone which outperforms some of the more pricier offerings in terms of feel and overall running. It is certainly a good looking, nice feeling, and a premium-styled device in its price range. If you are looking for a great looking phone with a fast interface, then the Nokia G20 is a great choice.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ screen

Processor: Mediatek G35 8x A53 2.3GHz

Operating system: Android 11 | two years of upgrades

Memory & storage: 4GB RAM/64GB storage

Camera: 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Rear Quad Camera, 8MP Front Camera

Battery: 5050mAh, 3-day battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 12,999