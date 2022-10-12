Nokia G11 Plus launched in India with Unisoc T606 chipset, 5,000mAh battery: Price, specs

HMD Global on Tuesday unveiled the all-new Nokia G11 Plus smartphone in India. The smartphone comes powered with a Unisoc T606 chipset and 5,000mAh battery. The device has been launched in two colour options- lake blue and charcoal grey. It is available for buying at the time of writing.

Nokia G11 Plus: Price, Availability

Nokia’s budget offering comes with a solo 4GB + 64GB variant and is priced at Rs 12,499. The smartphone comes in two colour options- lake blue and charcoal grey.

Nokia G11 Plus will be available across all retail outlets, e-commerce platforms and Nokia’s website.

Nokia G11 Plus: Specifications, Features

Nokia G11 Plus sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device comes powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset and runs on the Android 12 operating system. The company has promised its customers of two versions of Android OS upgrades. The smartphone also boasts of a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of camera, there is a dual camera on the back, which features a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8MP camera sensor.

The affordable smartphone comes with several other connectivity features which include a fingerprint scanner on the back, a face unlock system, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, Bluetooth v5.0 for wireless connectivity, dual SIM and a 4G support. Nokia G11 Plus also comes with the support of a microSD card for storage expansion up to 512GB.

It also comes with IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.

Last month, Nokia launched the Nokia T10 tablet in India. Starting October 15, the tablet’s LTE variant will be available in India.

