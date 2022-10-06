Nokia G11 Plus launched in India with stock Android 12, 50MP camera, 90Hz display: Check price, specifications

Nokia launched its G11 Plus in India on Thursday. Nokia had earlier teased the G11 Plus on Wednesday. Nokia’s latest G-series sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs a Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. Furthermore, the company claims the phone to last up to three days on a single charge. Nokia G11 Plus was launched earlier this year in the global market in June.

Nokia has promised two Android OS upgrades and three tears of monthly Android security updates.

Nokia G11 Plus: Price, availability

Nokia’s latest offering comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage variant. The phone comes in two colours – Charcoal Grey and Lake Blue.

Nokia G11 Plus is priced at Rs 12,499 and the phone is available to purchase on Nokia’s official store – it will be coming to other leading retail stores as well.

Nokia G11 Plus: Specifications, features

Nokia G11 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 720×1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone gets a Unisoc T606 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be extended up to 512GB using a microSD card. The phone runs on bloatware free Android 12 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the phone features a dual camera setup on the rear – 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth camera. Nokia G11 Plus – on the front – features an 8MP camera for selfies and video chats.

Nokia claims to deliver 3-day battery life with 10W charging support – additionally, the phone gets dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, USB-C, a rear fingerprint sensor as well as a face unlock feature.