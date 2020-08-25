Nokia C3, Nokia 5.3 budget phones launched in India; price starts at Rs 7,499

Nokia 5.3

Nokia C3 and Nokia 5.3 budget smartphones were launched in India on Tuesday alongside Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 feature phones. While the Nokia C3 is an entry-level phone starting at Rs 7,499, the Nokia 5.3 is an affordable mid-ranger at a base price of Rs 13,999. The Nokia 125 has been launched at Rs 1,999 while the Nokia 150 is priced in India at Rs 2,299.

The Nokia 5.3 comes in two configurations and three colourways. The model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has been launched at Rs 13,999, the model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 15,499. The phone will go on sale from September 1 with pre-orders starting today. The Nokia 5.3 will be available in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal options.

The Nokia C3 also comes in two configurations and two colourways. The model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage has been launched at Rs 7,499, the model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Rs 8,999. The phone will go on sale from September 17 with pre-orders starting from September 10. The Nokia C3 will be available in Cyan and Sand options.

The Nokia 125 will be available from August 25 and it will be available in two colourways, Charcoal Black and Powder White.

The Nokia 150 will also be available from August 25 and it will be available in three colourways, Red, Cyan and Black.

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 specs and features

The Nokia 5.3 has a 6.5-inch 720p+ or HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB storage which is also expandable. The dual SIM phone runs “stock” Android 10 software and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging. There are four rear cameras, 13MP main, 5MP ultra-wide angle, and two 2MP cameras for depth and macros, respectively. On the front, the Nokia 5.3 has an 8MP camera.

The Nokia C3 meanwhile has a 5.9-inch 720p+ or HD+ display and a Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB storage which is also expandable. The dual SIM phone runs “stock” Android 10 software and packs a 3,040mAh battery. There is a single 8MP camera on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front.

Both the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 have all-plastic bodies with rear-mounted fingerprint scanners and dedicated Google Assistant button.