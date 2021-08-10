Nokia C20 Plus entry-level phone with 2-day battery life launched in India, price starts at Rs 8,999

Nokia C20 Plus launched in India

HMD Global has launched the entry-level phone Nokia G20 Plus in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The phone in question has a dual rear camera setup, a large 6.5-inch screen and up to 2-day battery life, at least that’s what’s being advertised. HMD has also confirmed that the Nokia C01 Plus and Nokia XR20 are coming soon to India.

Nokia C20 Plus India price, availability

Nokia C20 Plus starts at Rs 8,999 for a version with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone also comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 9,999. HMD will offer the phone in two colorways, Grey and Blue. The C20 Plus will be available from Nokia India website and leading retailers like Reliance Digital and Jio Point outlets.

Nokia C20 Plus specs and features

The Nokia C20 Plus has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a water drop-style notch. The device runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and comes with an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has dual rear cameras with an 8MP main and another 2MP camera for portraits. On the front, it has a 5MP camera.

Under the hood, the C20 Plus has a 4,950mAh battery with standard 10W charging. The phone is rated to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge.