Nokia C20 Plus: Big screen, fast processor, capable camera — this phone has a lot going for it

Trusted, secure and built to last— words that best describe mobile phones from Nokia, these days made by a company called HMD Global. This reviewer has reviewed a couple of smartphones from this Finnish firm in recent months; they are some of the best devices in the mid-range segment when it comes to getting great features, solid hardware, and frequent software updates, all at incredibly affordable prices. Take for instance, its brand new offering, Nokia C20 Plus. Available in Ocean Blue and Dark Grey colours, they come in 2/32GB and 3/32GB configurations at a best buy price of Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. There’s a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, two-day battery life for non-stop work and play, good build quality combined with a unique replacement guarantee offer for peace of mind. Let us check out the key features and overall running.

Out of the box, the Nokia C20 Plus impresses with its pleasing looks; it is a blend of beauty and brawn. Backed by a one-year replacement guarantee, the C20 Plus is built from quality materials and houses a durable polycarbonate body that can stand up against life’s daily knocks. There’s also pretty decent power inside, solid battery life and a big screen with good resolution. My point is this phone has a lot going for it beyond its relatively low price.

The C20 Plus comes with a large 6.5-inch HD+ screen that provides you a convenient and immersive visual experience while you are working, upskilling yourself, studying and doing more on the go. It will help you to unwind, as its 1.6GHz Octa-core processor delivers good performance that frees up memory to make multiple apps run smoothly. Engross yourself in your latest binge-worthy series and swiftly switch to your favourite game with ease.

Switched on, the latest version of Android 11 (Go edition) delivers a faster, smoother and safer experience. While using the phone, you can rest assured that your data, document and ideas are safe and protected due to Google’s promise of data security enabled by its operating systems. The dual rear cameras of the C20 Plus provide pretty good HDR pictures with extended colour range, and you can use blurred backgrounds to make your subjects pop in portraits. Believe me, this phone can take some very good photos.

Storing all of those pictures is a breeze with C20 Plus’s 32GB of storage and support of up to a chunky 256GB memory card. You can use Gallery Go and the on-device machine learning to store photos and videos, and find them in a snap with the automatic organisation.

When you’re working on a big project or are on the move, the last thing you want to worry about is your smartphone’s battery life. Take my word, the battery life will be an afterthought with the Nokia C20 Plus. The robust two-day battery life enabled by the 4950mAh battery will ensure that you use the device for crucial activities without any disruption. Additionally, the improved power management functionality ensures that your Nokia C20 Plus, like you, continues to perform efficiently. The Nokia C20 Plus comes with the Nokia C-series promise of two years of security updates for new and emerging threats to your data security.

Overall, the Nokia C20 Plus is a powerful and capable phone in terms of everyday running. It is a good choice in the affordable segment with its big screen, plenty of power, capable cameras and long battery life. Its affordable price tag and snappy performance will surely attract a healthy consumer base.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ screen

Processor: SC9863A Octa-core upto 1.6Ghz

Operating system: Android 11 (Go Edition)

Memory & storage: 2/3GB RAM, 32GB storage/MicroSD card slot supports up 256GB

Camera: 8MP+2MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Battery: 4950mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 8,999 (2/32GB), Rs 9,999 (3/32GB)