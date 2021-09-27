Nokia C01 Plus & Easyfone Shield: Tough, smart and good performing mobile handsets

Their basic need is that of a mobile handset that has a decent price tag, is sturdy and easy to use, and have features designed to make life easier.

Everyone needs to be connected, including the senior folks at home who have a strong desire to be in regular touch with their family members, relatives and friends, to apprise them about their wellbeing and generally stay up-to-date. Their basic need is that of a mobile handset that has a decent price tag, is sturdy and easy to use, and have features designed to make life easier. We pick two perfectly simple offerings that are good performing and inexpensive too.

Nokia C01 Plus (Rs 5,999)

Nokia C01 Plus is an entry-level smartphone convenient for every age, especially for those who want to switch from feature phones to smartphones, and upgraders from older/slower smartphones. The Nokia C01 Plus is available in a partnership with Jio Retail, it comes in Blue and Purple colour variants, with 2/16GB, at a recommended best buy price of Rs 5,999.

Customers who choose to avail the JioExclusive offer get an instant price support of 10% on the best buy price, and will have to pay Rs 5,399 only. With a crystal clear 5.45-inch HD+ screen, 1.6 Ghz octa-core processor, 5MP HDR rear and 2MP front facing cameras with flash, all-day battery life, latest Android 11 operating system (Go Edition) and two years of quarterly security updates, the Nokia C01 Plus offers the best value for the price point. It comes with the assured quality and durability of Nokia smartphones, privacy features like face unlock, and is backed with the unique one-year replacement guarantee, along with a sleek and stylish design.

Switched on, the crystal clear 5.45-inch HD+ screen of Nokia C01 Plus will give you an immersive viewing experience of your favourite shows and YouTube videos. You can use the 5MP HDR rear and 2MP front facing camera with flash to click amazing photos, make video calls to friends, family or for work. With flash on both sides, you’ll never miss those special moments, whether it’s day or night. The HDR imaging capability ensures that your memories are as beautiful as the moment itself. Equipped with a removable 3000mAh battery, the Nokia C01 Plus will last up to a whole day, thus, enabling you with uninterrupted usage of the device at home, work and play.

The Nokia C01 Plus has undergone a variety of tests, including twisting and bending, as well as heat, force, and drop tests—all of which is a testament of its quality and durability. It also has a sturdy polycarbonate body with an inner metal alloy chassis within. The Nokia C01 Plus will work harder than most phones at this price range to keep your data safe. Regular security updates will come through for at least two years, whilst face unlock will make sure that your most cherished memories and crucial data are well guarded.

You can trust Nokia C01 Plus with Android 11 (Go edition), which helps reduce your data usage by 60%, launches apps 20% faster and gives 900MB extra storage than Android 10 (Go edition). With two years of quarterly security updates that keep your data secure and with face unlock, your phone is secure and future-proof. I recommend the phone for its good performance, strong battery life and good overall running.

Easyfone Shield (Rs 5,499)

This phone is built like a tank, literally. Easyfone Shield is a rugged phone with IP 68 certification. It can withstand splashes of water, accidental falls and dusty environment, and aptly lives up to its tagline “Born to be tough.” Easyfone Shield comes with a 2.8 inch IPS screen that is IP68 certified—which makes the device waterproof, shockproof and dustproof. The device is perfect for the elderly or defence personnel who want an extremely tough device for their day-to-day needs or for outdoor sports enthusiasts, trekkers, bikers, etc., who need a robust companion that they can depend on outdoors.

Another feature of the Easyfone Shield is its “whitelist” feature which is perfect for those wishing to restrict their digital footprint over the weekends to a select group of close family and friends. Once activated, the Easyfone Shield allows incoming calls and messages only from the white-listed numbers (maximum 20) —thereby making it the perfect weekend phone.

Another feature is its dedicated SOS button which allows the user to get help quickly in an emergency—so one can be out trekking, hiking, biking, etc., without any worry.

Easyfone Shield comes with a 18 months warranty and is currently available on Flipkart and easyfone.in for Rs 5,499.