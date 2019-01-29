Nokia 9 PureView with ‘penta-lens’ camera, Nokia 8.1 Plus could go official at MWC 2019: What we know so far

Nokia 9 PureView could debut at MWC 2019

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, has already announced that the company will be hosting an event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 24. However, it seems that people were not ready to wait that long. The teasers, which are said to be that of the event, have surfaced on the internet and they almost confirm that the Nokia 9 PureView is going to finally be unveiled.

In addition, the leaked teaser, courtesy SuomiMobiili, also seemingly confirms the penta-lens camera setup, which is expected to be in Nokia 9 PureView. Moreover, a second teaser suggests at another smartphone set for release, and it seemingly sports a punch-hole for selfie camera design; this is very similar to the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A8s and Honor View 20. The Nokia 8.1 Plus was expected to have a punch-hole selfie camera, leading to speculations on an announcement of Nokia 8.1 Plus at the HMD’s MWC event, hinting at its MWC debut.

One of the many new teasers for the HMD Global’s MWC event shows just a portion of the penta-lens setup expected on the Nokia 9 PureView. Although the teaser shows four camera lenses and a flash in the photo, it is expected that the handset will sport a total of five camera lenses along with one flash, as well as another optical sensor whose purpose is still unclear. In addition, the purported teaser hints that the setup at the back of the device will be powered by Zeiss, as it was rumoured previously.

Moreover, another teaser, which was leaked on Baidu, showing the front portion of an unknown Nokia device, shows the phone with a display hole for selfie camera design. In most of its leaks, Nokia 9 PureView is seen sporting bezels on the top as well as the bottom, which brings us to believe that that this teaser shows another device, rumoured to be the Nokia 8.1 Plus.

As the leaked Nokia 8.1 Plus had shown the punch-hole selfie camera design, it is being suggested that HMD Global may release this device at the event also.

Here are the expected Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1 Plus specifications:

It is expected that the Nokia 9 PureView will be the first PureView-branded Nokia phone by HMD Global after it acquired the PureView brand from Microsoft last year.

Leaked specifications of the Nokia 9 PureView are a 5.99-inch QHD PureDisplay panel with HDR10 support, 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

HMD Global, however, may manage to have the Snapdragon 855 SoC which is the current flagship mobile SoC from Qualcomm. When it comes to the software, the device will have the Android One platform and will be running on Android 9 Pie operating system.

The leaks of the Nokia 8.1 Plus hints at a dual camera setup in the back along with Zeiss optics, besides a dual-LED flash module, as well as a 6.22-inch display.