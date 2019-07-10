Nokia 9 PureView with five cameras launched in India as OnePlus 7 Pro rival

Nokia 9 PureView is now official in India. The launch of world’s first Penta-camera phone, which was announced at the MWC Barcelona, comes close on the heels of budget and mid-range devices from the house of HMD Global. HMD Global is touting the Zeiss lens used on the Nokia 9 PureView, which borrows the last name from the camera-powered range of Nokia brand smartphones launched before HMD Global.

Nokia 9 PureView Price, Offers in India

At Rs 49,999, the Nokia 9 PureView can be pitted against the OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus 6Z (which is in the ballpark). The smartphone comes in Midnight Blue colour and will be available to buy from Flipkart and Nokia online store. Offline sales of the Nokia 9 PureView will start July 17 across major retailers. There are a couple of offers for the buyers – a Rs 5,000 voucher and Nokia 705 earbuds when making the purchase via Nokia store.

HDFC bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 per cent cashback on transactions made through Pinelabs PoS machines. Those buying the smartphone offline will also receive the Nokia 705 earbuds, but the offer is valid till August 31. A cashback of 10 per cent is also being offered on consumer durable loans by HDFC bank.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications, Features

The Nokia 9 PureView has its five cameras as the biggest highlight. Aligned in a radial manner, there is a combination of five 12-megapixel Zeiss sensors, two of which are RGB and rest are monochrome. Nokia has modified the camera app to enable monochrome image capturing, besides the regular and portrait shots. There is a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

Powering the Nokia 9 PureView is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandability. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie. A 3320mAh battery fuels the Nokia 9 PureView along with support for wireless charging.