Nokia 8210 4G feature phone launched in India: Check price, full specs, features, and more

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has launched a new Nokia 4G feature phone in India called the Nokia 8210 4G. The phone in question is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available for purchase from Nokia India website and Amazon.

NOKIA 8210 4G SPECS, FEATURES

Except for the addition of 4G connectivity, the Nokia 8210 is your typical feature phone with a familiar Nokia aesthetic and removable battery. It has a QVGA colour display that is 3.8-inch in size and Series 30 Plus operating system. Under the hood, you get a Unisoc T107 chip.

The Nokia 8210 4G comes with 128MB of RAM and 48MB of internal storage. This is expandable by up to 32GB using a micro-SD card slot. This is a dual-SIM phone that supports Nano SIM cards and 4G connectivity.

The feature phone comes bundled with several Gameloft games including Snake, Tetris, BlackJack, Arrow Master, Air Strike, and NinjaUp and Origin Data games including Racing Attack – Multiplayer, DOODLE JUMP, CROSSY ROAD, and English with Oxford. There is a built-in FM radio in this phone and it also doubles as an MP3 player though naturally you would need to put in a micro-SD card in it if you’re looking to do that.

The Nokia 8210 4G comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and charges over micro-USB. Speaking of which, the 1,450mAh battery inside this feature phone is rated to deliver up to 6.2 hours of talk time on a 4G network or up to 19.9 days of standby time.

Rounding off the package are Bluetooth 5.0 and a 0.3MP rear camera.

The Nokia 8210 4G weighs about 107g and measures 131x56x13.8mm. The feature phone comes in two colourways— Dark Blue and Red.

HMD Global will offer a one-year replacement guarantee on the Nokia 8210 4G, the company has confirmed.