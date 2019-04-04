Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana Phone’ gets WhatsApp support in India

Nokia 8110 4G or the ‘banana phone’, a feature phone from HMD Global stables has finally got WhatsApp support on it. The users of the banana phone, which is called so because of its curved shape and the deep yellow colour, can now download the WhatsApp from the Nokia store.

Nokia 8110 4G runs on KaiOS just like Jio Phone, however, the later has had WhatsApp support for a long while. The option to use WhatsApp on Nokia 8110 4G has been introduced in India first, said HMD global.

The Nokia 8110 4G was launched in Indian last year and was made available from October 2018. Earlier, the Nokia 3110 and Nokia 3110 4G feature phones were updated to support WhatsApp in India and later elsewhere.

Ajey Mehta, the Vice President and Country Head of HMD Global, said in a statement, “India will get WhatsApp on Nokia 8110 first in anywhere in the world, we are happy.”

Nokia’s banana phone is available in the market at a price of Rs 5,999 in two colour variant – yellow and black. It is available in the online store of Nokia, as well as all the online and offline stores of Nokia partner retailers.

Nokia 8110 4G has a dual SIM slot (Micro and Nano) and a 2.45-inch curved screen display. The phone comes with an inbuilt 4GB storage, which is non-expandable, and is powered by 1.1GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

It also has 1500mAh battery and a 2-megapixel rear camera along with a LED flash, and connectivity includes 4G support with hotspot, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, MicroUSB port, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.