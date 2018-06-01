Nokia 8 update brings this long-awaited feature onboard: All you should know

Nokia 8 was previously confirmed to receive a slew of updates this year to make it what it’s worth

The Nokia 8 was launched in February last year by HMD Global, the company that owns the Nokia brand. While the company refreshed the offering this year with a new model – Nokia 8 Sirocco, the recent development on Nokia 8 shows that HMD Global is equally paying attention to its old devices. The Nokia 8 is now receiving the Pro Camera mode that brings additional controls in the app to customise the settings before clicking photographs.

The Nokia 8 was previously confirmed to receive a slew of updates this year to make it what it’s worth – a flagship phone (although from the last year). However, the update took more. HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas on Twitter gave an explanation about the cause of the delay in the rollout. He tweeted: “We need to overhaul the entire imaging framework. We have been working on it for months. Taking longer than I anticipated but now looks good. We will update shortly.” But, the update bringing the Pro Camera mode to the Nokia 8 is now rolling out.

After the users update the Nokia 8 to the latest version, they will see new controls in the camera app on the device. The Nokia 8 Pro Camera Mode brings controls for white balance, focus, ISO settings, shutter speed, and exposure controls, which users can tune according to their requirements. The change in controls will optimise the image in real-time, says HMD Global. Sarvikas shared a video on how the new Nokia 8 Pro Camera mode works – taking us back to the time when Nokia Lumia phones were made by Microsoft with some exemplary camera quality.

The Pro Camera mode is already available on some Nokia phones, however, it is expected to roll out to all the Nokia smartphones that come with Zeiss optics. According to GSMArena, the update is around 600MB in size and is now available to all the Nokia 8 devices takes the build number to version 4.88B.