Nokia 8.3 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G, 64MP quad ZEISS cameras and 4,500mAh battery

HMD Global launched the first 5G Nokia phone on Thursday. The phone in question is called the Nokia 8.3 5G. As expected, the Nokia 8.3 5G is a mid-range phone with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765G processor with integrated 5G modem, ZEISS optics, and clean Android software. The Nokia 8.3 5G will be available for buying ‘globally’ starting in summer 2020 at a global average retail price of 599 Euros (roughly Rs 48,000) for the base 6GB/64GB model, going all the way to 649 Euros (roughly Rs 52,000) for the top-end 8GB/128GB model.

HMD Global chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas had first teased the company’s first 5G Nokia phone at Qualcomm’s annual Tech Summit in Hawaii, in December last year. We already knew that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-tier Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with integrated 5G. HMD is looking to make 5G more accessible through the Nokia 8.3.

“Our highest priority for 2020 is making 5G more accessible – bringing an affordable yet premium grade, future proof 5G experience for the best possible performance in NSA and SA networks with the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform,” Sarvikas had said in a press statement post the Qualcomm Tech Summit.

Speaking of specs, the Nokia 8.3 comes with a 6.81-inch 1080p+ PureDisplay with a punch hole cutout that houses a 24MP camera – tuned by ZEISS. The phone comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable by up to 400GB via micro-SD. On the software front, the phone runs near stock Android 10. Under the hood, the phone packs a sizeable 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging through USB Type-C.

On to the optics, the Nokia 8.3 comes with four rear cameras. There’s a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide-angle camera with 120-degree field-of-view, 2MP depth camera, and another 2MP macro camera – again, fine-tuned by ZEISS.

The Nokia 8.3 may be a mid-range phone at heart but its relatively high asking pricing could be a problem especially in markets like India where there’s no dearth of high-end flagships with more powerful hardware at around similar prices. There’s still no word when HMD will bring the Nokia 8.3 to India.

FYI, the Nokia 8.3 5G will feature in the 25th Bond film, aka No Time to Die – which also happens to be Daniel Craig’s last appearance as James Bond.