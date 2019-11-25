Nokia 8.2 likely to launch in December alongside Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2, HMD Global teases

Nokia 8.1 is likely getting a successor next month

HMD Global is not done with smartphones for this year. The Finnish company has teased a “new addition” is coming on December 5, which could likely be the Nokia 8.2. The Nokia 8.2 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time, but it is not alone. HMD Global was reported to be working on two more smartphones – Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 5.2 – in the budget range. The December 5 event could be where we will likely see the debut of three new Nokia phones.

The Nokia 8.2 has been rumoured to be the brand’s first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera. HMD Global could also pack a pop-up selfie camera on the Nokia 8.2, thereby giving the device a larger display real estate. While these both features sound exciting for Nokia phones, 64-megapixel and pop-up cameras are almost passé. But HMD Global has asserted that it wants to capitalise on the stock Android experience that its smartphones deliver, rather than looking to engage in a specifications war with the rivals.

Reports have suggested the Nokia 8.2 will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory. The pop-up camera is said to house a 32-megapixel sensor, while the rear 64-megapixel snapper will be one of a multi-camera setup. Obviously, the smartphone will run Android One, but the version could be Android 10.

The other two smartphones will be the successors to the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 5.1. For Nokia 2.2, the rumoured specifications include an entry-level MediaTek processor, Bluetooth 5.0, and Android 9 Pie. The Nokia 5.2 is said to pack a 6.1-inch full-HD display, 6GB of RAM, a 16-megapixel rear camera, and 3920mAh battery under the hood.

The pricing for Nokia 8.2 could be on the lines of its predecessor while the other two devices will settle for entry-level (Nokia 2.3) and mid-range (Nokia 5.2) price brackets in India.