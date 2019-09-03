Nokia 8.1 price dropped to all-time low at Rs 15,999: Better option than Redmi Note 7 Pro?

Nokia 8.1 is now selling for Rs 15,999 in India after HMD Global announced the second price cut on its premium device. Launched at a starting price of Rs 26,999, the Nokia 8.1 4GB/64GB variant can be purchased with the new pricing via Flipkart and Nokia online store. Its 6GB RAM and 128GB variant is, however, available for Rs 22,999, which was slashed from the original price of Rs 27,999 back in June. There are a couple of offers on the purchase too – 5 per cent cashback on HDFC cards along with no cost EMI payment facility.

It essentially is a good steal for customers looking for a good camera phone with high-end internals. The value proposition delivered by Nokia phones is unmatched, owing to the recent study by Counterpoint Research that points that HMD Global has outmatched rivals such as Samsung and Xiaomi to provide timely Android updates, including new versions. Not only the stock Android experience, the Nokia 8.1 puts one of the good phone cameras available in the market in, now, a Rs 16,000 phone.

You get a 6.18-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 710 processor, Android 9 Pie, and a premium-looking body with the Nokia 8.1. There is a dual camera setup on the smartphone – a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor – powered by Zeiss imaging technology. For selfies, Nokia 8.1 equips a 20-megapixel camera in the old-style notch, which originally debuted with the iPhone X two years back. There is a 3500mAh battery on Nokia 8.1 that charges at up to 18W with the bundled charger.

At its new pricing, the Nokia 8.1 comes across as a strong competition to Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, and Vivo Z1 Pro. While it is a one-year old device, Nokia 8.1’s specifications at this price point seem enticing, especially when you are promised consistent Android updates.