Nokia 7.2 now available to buy with discounts, gift cards, and more

Nokia 7.2 is now available to buy in India across online and offline retailers. The successor to the Nokia 7.1 was launched last week with upgraded cameras and display. The smartphone joins the portfolio of smartphones launched this year by HMD Global. The Finnish company has been aggressively targeting Chinese smartphone players in the Indian market to make it to the top.

The Nokia 7.2 comes in two variants – the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,599 and its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model costs Rs 19,599. The smartphone is available in Cyan Green and Charcoal colour variants. Both the models can be availed via Flipkart, Nokia online store, and offline retailers. Buying the Nokia 7.2 from the Nokia online store will provide with a Rs 2,000 gift card; Flipkart will offer an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange value. Offline purchase of the smartphone will entitle the buyer with 10 per cent cashback on HDFC Bank cards, no-cost EMI payment facilities, and benefits worth Rs 7,200 for Jio customers.

HMD Global is also providing the Nokia 7.2 buyers with a three-month subscription of Google One, worth Rs 390, for free.

As for the specifications, the Nokia 7.2 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with the company’s proprietary PureDisplay HDR technology. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, with the option to expand the storage via microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with a promised update to Android 10.

There are three cameras on the Nokia 7.2 – a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 20-megapixel camera. The Nokia 7.2 is backed by a 3500mAh battery. The smartphone comes with the standard set of connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, and USB Type-C among others.