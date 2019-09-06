Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 refresh HMD Global’s mid-range smartphone portfolio at IFA 2019

Nokia 6.2 is dual-SIM phone and it will run on Android 9 Pie with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR 10. The screen will be a Gorilla Glass 3, with 500 nits brightness.

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 have been made official by HMD Global at the IFA 2019 tech fair underway in Berlin. Nokia has been targeting the mid-segment market and the new smartphones will be a part of the same range. The Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 run on Android 9 Pie and sport a 3,500mAh battery along with three rear cameras. The company has also unveiled Nokia Power earbuds, which users can buy separately.

The Nokia 6.2 will have a starting price of Rs 15,800 which amounts to EUR 199 for the 3GB+32GB. The smartphone will be on sale from October in Europe. It will have another variant which will be 6GB+64GB variant which will be priced at 249 euros (Rs 23,800). Nokia 6.2 will be available in Ceramic Black and Ice colours. The Nokia 7.2 will be priced at 299 euros (Rs 23,800) and will be launched in September. The base model of the phone will have a memory of 4GB+64GB. The other model of the smartphone will have 6GB+64GB configuration and will be priced at 349 euros (Rs 27,700). It will be available in different colours namely, Charcoal, Cyan Green and Ice colours. The company has not revealed when it will be releasing the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 smartphones in India.

Nokia 6.2 Specifications

Nokia 6.2 is dual-SIM phone and it will run on Android 9 Pie with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR 10. The screen will be a Gorilla Glass 3, with 500 nits brightness. The processor on the smartphone is octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. With a battery of 3,500mAh battery. The smartphone has triple camera setup at the rear end of the phone with a 16-megapixel primary camera alongside a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel wide angle camera. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone.

Nokia 7.2 Specifications

Nokia 7.2 runs is another dual sim phone from HMD Global and it will run on Android 9 Pie. The Nokia 7.2 will sport a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with HDR 10 similar to the Nokia 6.2. However, the cameras are quite different as the Nokia 7.2 has a 48-megapixel primary camera with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The smartphone also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone will have a battery of 3400mAh.