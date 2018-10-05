Nokia 7.1 with ZEISS dual cameras, notched PureDisplay launched: Price, specifications

Nokia 7.1 has an HDR10 PureDisplay

Nokia 7.1 has gone official after a series of leaks and rumours. HMD Global took the wraps off the successor to the Nokia 7 at its event in London. The Nokia 7.1 brings the premium design to a lower price bracket, along with specifications such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, dual cameras, and more. HMD Global has announced the smartphone for the European and US markets as of now, however, it will most likely hit the Indian marketplaces soon.

The Nokia 7.1 bears a tag of the price starting at a global average of 319 euros (approximately $349 and Rs 25,500). It will start shipping starting October 17 in the UK and October 28 in the US. The India pricing and availability of the Nokia 7.1 is likely to be revealed later. The Nokia 7.1 has two colour options – Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel.

HMD Global’s new Nokia 7.1 has a finish identical to the previously launched Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus, except for a few updates. The Nokia 7.1 Plus comes with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ PureDisplay with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The new PureDisplay, the company said, will offer the users an “immersive experience” as it supports HDR10. This means that the videos and movies played on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube will look more natural.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus runs Android Oreo under the Android One programme by Google, which ensures three years of monthly security updates and two years of firmware updates to the device. Moreover, the company said that Nokia 7.1 will begin receiving the Android 9 Pie sometime next month. Android 9 Pie is already available in the beta version for its predecessor, Nokia 7. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with two RAM and storage configurations – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The storage can be expanded up to 400GB via microSD card on both versions.

Coming to the cameras, the Nokia 7.1 has dual shooters at the back – one has a 12-megapixel autofocus sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 while the other one has a 5-megapixel fixed-focus sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras come with ZEISS optics and support for EIS, HDR. For selfies, the Nokia 7.1 has an 8-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture. The front camera also doubles up as the facial scanner to unlock the device. The company’s trademark ‘Bothie’, which essentially is a photo seamed from the shots taken by the rear cameras and front camera at the same time.

The Nokia 7.1 is backed by a 3060mAh battery under the hood with fast-charging support. There is USB Type-C given for charging and media sharing via cable. However, HMD Global decided not to do away with the 3.5mm headphone jack. “Almost two thirds of videos around the world are viewed on mobile which is why we’ve introduced our PureDisplay screen technology, to give everyone a premium viewing experience on a smartphone. The Nokia 7.1 even offers real-time SDR to HDR conversion, meaning you can experience HDR quality entertainment, event when your content is not,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global.