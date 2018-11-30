Nokia 7.1 with PureDisplay with HDR10 support, ZEISS-powered cameras launched in India

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 2:39 PM

Nokia 7.1 features ZEISS Optics with 12MP + 5MP dual rear sensors with autofocus and an 8MP selfie snapper

Nokia 7.1 comes with a 5.84-inch PureDisplay that supports HDR10

Finnish company HMD Global, which sells Nokia-branded smartphones, on Friday launched the Nokia 7.1 for Rs 19,999 in India, a month after unveiling the device in London.

This smartphone is first to feature PureDisplay screen technology for HDR10 cinematic quality entertainment. The smartphone would be available in gloss midnight blue and gloss steel colours starting December 7 across retailers and on Nokia.com/phones.

“It was important for us to bring both ZEISS optics and ‘PureDisplay’ technology together in a device that offers a superior content experience, regardless of whether you’re taking photos for social media or watching your favourite streaming service,” Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head, India, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The Nokia 7.1 features ZEISS Optics with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear sensors with autofocus and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. There’s a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia 7.1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, optimised for content consumption with first-class graphics performance and battery efficiency coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The device sports USB type-C fast-charging that delivers up to 50 per cent juice in 30 minutes. Possessing a unique interplay on colour by using glass refraction, the Nokia 7.1 achieves deep, rich and neutral colours that capture both light and depth, the company added. The device has dual-anodised aluminium diamond-cut coloured edges.

Being an Android One phone, the Nokia 7.1 will receive three years of monthly security patches. The smartphone has recently been upgraded to Android 9 Pie OS, thus, bringing new features, including App Actions which is exclusive to Android One devices and Google Pixel phones.

