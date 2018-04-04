Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco launched: Price in India, specifications, and more

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6 (2018) have been launched in India

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6 (2018) were launched by HMD Global at an event in New Delhi today, April 4. The new range of Nokia Android phones were launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in February, alongside two other phones – Nokia 1 and Nokia 8110 4G. While the Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone was launched last month in India, the Nokia 8110 4G is expected to be unveiled at a later date. The Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia (2018) are the upgraded versions of the Nokia 8, Nokia 7, and Nokia 6 launched last year. The new Nokia phones come with facial recognition and AI-powered imaging suite as the highlighted features.

Ajey Mehta, HMD Global India Country Head, on the sidelines of the launch of the new Nokia smartphones, announced the Nokia Mobile Shop online store in the country wherein the Nokia smartphones and accessories will be available to purchase. Besides, the company claims that the customer support will be provided via the new st0re in India. The company also said the all the models Nokia 3 onwards will support Android One programme for swift and regular updates. Google’s Head of Android Partner Programs, Dan took to the centre-stage to talk about the Android One programme on the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6 (2018) and the Android Oreo (Go edition) that comes preloaded on the Nokia 1 entry-level programme.

In addition, HMD Global also announced the formal launch of Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone that went on sale last month in India. The Nokia 1 India price is Rs 5,499 and the smartphone is available across offline retailers across the country.

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6 (2018) India Price, Availability

The Nokia 8 Sirocco India price has been set at Rs 49,999, Nokia 7 Plus costs Rs 25,999, and the Nokia 6 (2018) will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999.

The new Nokia phones will be available via offline channel partners including Poorvika, Croma, Reliance, in addition to the online stores including Nokia’s own store and Flipkart. The pre-booking for the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus begins April 20 while the Nokia 6 pre-booking starts April 6 across the aforementioned offline platforms while the online exclusive partner will be Amazon.

The launch offers for Nokia 8 Sirocco include Airtel data and cashback offer for the Airtel customers who will get 120GB additional data in the form of 20GB data per recharge up to six times on the prepaid packs of Rs 199 and Rs 349, as well as, postpaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 499. The Airtel custromers will also be eligible to enjoy extended free Airtel TV subscription till December 31.

The Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) will also be eligible under Airtel Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative for eligible customers that offers cashback of up to Rs 2,000. ICICI customers will also be able to enjoy cashback.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Specifications

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is the top model from the kitty of HMD Global. It comes with top-of-the-line specifications as compared to the other models. The Nokia 8 Sirocco packs a 5.5-inch QHD pOLED display shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which cannot be expanded further. The Nokia 8 Sirocco features a metal design built with a stainless steel frame. The Nokia 8 Sirocco comes in a single Black colour option.

For the optics, the Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a dual camera setup on the rear – a 12-megapixel primary lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens that is claimed to offer 2x optical zoom. On the front, the handset comes with a 5-megapixel camera. The smartphone is capable of taking Bothie – where a selfie and a photo from rear cameras are combined, much like the Nokia 8 launched last year. For connectivity, the handset comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, v5.0, NFC, GPS, Micro-USB, and 4G VoLTE among others. Interestingly, the smartphone support USB Type-C and doesn’t come with 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 3260mAh battery under the hood.

Nokia 7 Plus Specifications

The Nokia 7 Plus comes with a 6-inch full-HD+ IPS display having a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 500-nits maximum brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It is an Android One smartphone shipping with Android 8.0 Oreo that has been promised to get the Android P update later this year. The internal of Nokia 7 Plus is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. The handset has Black/ Copper and White/ Copper colour models launched in India.

As for the cameras, Nokia 7 Plus packs a dual rear camera setup of 13-megapixel and 12-megapixel autofocus cameras. The 12-megapixel shooter bears an f/1.75 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels with a wide-angle lens while the 13-megapixel sensor bears an f/2.6 aperture, 1-micron pixels and support for 2x optical zoom. As we said, the cameras at the rear side are powered by the Zeiss camera technology along with the support for a dual LED flash. The front camera on the Nokia 7 Plus, on the other hand, has a 16-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and support for Zeiss optics. It is backed by a 3800mAh battery under the hood.

Nokia 6 (2018) Specifications

The Nokia 6 (2018) is an upgraded version of the Nokia 6 that was launched last year. It comes preloaded with Android One OS that will ensure swift updates on the device, while it runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The Nokia 6 (2018) packs a 5.5-inch full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM options. The internal storage options on the smartphone include 32GB and 64GB models, both expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. It also sports an 8-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery. The connectivity option in the Nokia 6 (2018) include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and 4G VoLTE among others. It comes in Black/ Copper, White/ Iron, and Blue/ Gold colour options.