Nokia 6 (2018) listed on Amazon India, sale from May 13; check specifications, features and more

Along with the smartphone, Amazon India is giving out a bunch of other benefits as well.

The 2018 iteration of Nokia 6 is coming back with much beefier specifications. Amazon India has listed the Nokia 6 (2018), and calling it the Nokia 6.1, with as much as 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. The registration for the same has started on the official website of Amazon India where it is listed at Rs 18,999. The Nokia 6 (2018) with 4GB RAM & 64GB internal memory will go on sale on May 13. The Nokia 6 (2018) with smaller 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage sells at Rs 16,999. Besides online, the smartphone can be purchased through offline platforms as well.

Along with the smartphone, Amazon India is giving out a bunch of other benefits as well. Along with Nokia 6 (2018), Airtel is all set to offer Rs 2,000 cashback. If you buy the Nokia 6, you can access Airtel TV which will be free until December 31. There are benefits from MakeMyTrip as well, as the travel aggregator will allow as much as 25 per cent discount on domestic hotels. Some other benefits include no cost EMI for up to 12 months.

Nokia 6 (2018) is an Android One edition device, that means it will get newer updates of the Android. Nokia 6 (2018) gets a metal unibody design and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. Nokia 6 (2018) has a 5.5-inch FHD (1080p) display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, and a 3,000mAh battery. Nokia 6 sports a 16 MP camera on the rear while, it gets an 8 MP sensor on the front. Nokia 6 (2018) comes with a USB Type-C fast charging support. The smartphone is available in Black/Copper, White/Gold, and Blue/Gold colour variants. Nokia 6 is definite to get Android OS updates for the next two years given the fact that it is an Android One phone.