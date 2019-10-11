Nokia 6.2 India launch set for today: What to expect from HMD Global’s new mid-ranger

The smartphone will run on the Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3 inch full HD display with Gorilla Glass 3 and HDR 10 support. The phone is also powered with octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC with up to 4GB RAM.

HMD Global had unveiled two new smartphones the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 at the IFA 2019. The Nokia 7.2 is already available in the Indian market and now the Nokia 6.2 is set to launch for Indian customers. The new mid-range smartphone from the company will be unveiled on Friday, October 11 in India. Nokia’s latest smartphone will be released right before the Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special Sale by Amazon. The smartphone sports triple rear cameras on the back end of the smartphone. Nokia 6.2 has a battery of 3500mAh with USB Type C-port. It also has HDR10 display and up to 128GB storage.

Nokia had teased the launch date of the smartphone on Twitter, in addition to the teaser on Amazon. The price of the smartphone will be announced on Friday. It is expected that the smartphone will launch for Rs 15,800, which is the same as 199 euros for the 3GB+32 GB model in Europe.

The smartphone will come in two different colours the Ceramic Black and Ice colour. The smartphone will run on the Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3 inch full HD display with Gorilla Glass 3 and HDR 10 support. The phone is also powered with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with up to 4GB RAM.

Talking about the camera, Nokia 6.2 comes with triple cameras with a 16-megapixel primary shooter. The depth camera on the smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The Nokia 6.2 also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well. In addition to this, the smartphone also has a microSD card slot offering expandability up to 512GB.

HMD Global will be looking to compete against the likes of Xiaomi in the mid-range smartphone segment with the Nokia 6.2. The company has been coming up the new smartphones every month and it will be interesting to see if Nokia can make an impact with this new smartphone.