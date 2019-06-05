Nokia 6.2 expected to launch in India on June 6 as Redmi Note 7 Pro rival

HMD Global is hosting an event on June 6 where it is likely to launch the Nokia 6.2. As opposed to previous speculations that the upcoming phone will be nothing but a rebranded version of the Nokia X71, Nokia 6.2 will be a new smartphone. The teasers, shared by Nokia Mobile India on Twitter, show the smartphone design that makes it different from the X71. The company is also expected to announce the smartphone for other markets the same day.

Nokia 6.2 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 632 processor, according to a Twitter leakster account that goes by Nokia Anew. Nokia 6.2 is said to be priced at around $290, which translates to roughly Rs 20,000. Its prequel Nokia 6.1 was launched in India at Rs 16,999, which gives an idea of what the Nokia 6.2 is expected to cost.

See things in a new light on the 6th of June ‘19. Stay tuned to #GetAhead in life. pic.twitter.com/Fosi3KTmlf — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) May 30, 2019

As per the official teasers, the Nokia 6.2 is seen having a dewdrop-style notch at the display. The Nokia X71, however, has a punch hole cutout on the display, which makes the upcoming phone a little different in terms of display design. However, the specifications of the Nokia 6.2 are not abundantly available as of now to corroborate the distinction between the two handsets. The Nokia 6.2 is highly likely to come preloaded with Android 9 Pie under the Android One programme.

One of the teasers shared on social media allude to the smartphone’s night photography skills. The camera sensors on the device are not known though. A Google Assistant button is also expected on the Nokia 6.2. In any case, we will have a clear picture on the launch date i.e., June 6.