Nokia 6.1 receives price cut in India: Here’s what it costs now

Nokia 6.1 is now available at lower prices

Ahead of Nokia 6.1 Plus launch in India, HMD Global has slashed the price of the predecessor Nokia 6.1 in the country. The Nokia 6.1 was launched in India in April following its global unveiling at the Mobile World Congress in February this year. The smartphone is itself a sequel to the Nokia 6 that debuted last year. The company has dropped the price of both the variants of Nokia 6.1 in India. Meanwhile, the company is preparing to announce the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India at an event scheduled for August 21.

The Nokia 6.1 was initially launched with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, however, the company later introduced a model with higher RAM and storage capacity. The former was earlier priced at Rs 16,999 while the latter with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage cost Rs 18,999. After the revision, the 3GB/32GB model of Nokia 6.1 is available at Rs 15,499 and the 4GB/64GB variant costs Rs 17,499. The prices are been revised across retailers, including the company’s own online store that debuted in India alongside the smartphone earlier this year.

As we said, the company is also gearing up for the launch of the successor to the Nokia 6.1 – the Nokia 6.1 Plus. It is essentially the Nokia X6 rebranded for the markets outside China. The smartphone has leaked multiple times, pointing out to the name Nokia 6.1 Plus. In line with this, HMD Global has begun teasing the launch of the smartphone on social media. It has also sent out the media invites for the event on August 21. While the name of the smartphone has not been revealed in any of the above, HMD Global is calling it the “most awaited phone”. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was also recently launched in Hong Kong carrying similar specifications to Nokia X6 except for the Android One ecosystem.

For the specifications, the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display with a notch on the top. However, HMD Global at the event in China said that the notch can be hidden if the user doesn’t like it. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is further expandable via microSD card up to 400GB. There are two cameras at the rear – a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. A 3060mAh battery is fitted inside the smartphone.