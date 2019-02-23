Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6 GB RAM, 64GB internal storage launched in India – check details

By: | Published: February 23, 2019 6:01 PM

The smartphone will be available in India soon.

nokia 6.1 plus, nokia 6.1 plus review, nokia 6.1 plus price, nokia 6.1 plus price in india, nokia 6.1 plus blue, nokia 6.1 plus ram, nokia 6.1 plus ram 6 gbThe set is available in three dffferent colours

Finland-based HMD Global has come out with a new variant of Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone in India. This new variant of the smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The set, priced at Rs 18,499, will be available in colours like Gloss White, Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Black. The phone will be available across India’s leading stores from March 1.

Airtel users would be able to avail Rs 2,000 instant cashback along with 240GB of 4G/3G data over a period of one year on recharges of Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448 respectively.

The smartphone consists of a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display along with display resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor along with Adreno 509 GPU.

It comes up with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable till 400GB through microSD card. The smartphone also contains Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by 3,060 mAh non-removable battery.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual camera on the back which will consist of a primary 16MP camera lens paired with a 5MP secondary camera sensor. In the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor for taking selfies.

In the meantime, the company has recently released Google’s Android 9.0 Pie update for Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone. The update has brought features like App Actions and Digital Wellbeing to the mobile set.

