Nokia 6.1 Plus is HMD Global’s latest phone that flaunts a notch display: Price, specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus has a notch on top of the display

Nokia 6.1 Plus has been launched in India alongside the smaller version Nokia 5.1 Plus at an event held by HMD Global in New Delhi. The smartphone runs Android One at its core, meaning that it will offer stock Android experience along with timely updates from Google. It debuted in Hong Kong recently and is a rebranded version of the Nokia X6 that was launched in China earlier this year. There is a notch on the top of the bezel-less display, dual cameras on the rear, and mid-range specifications.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes bearing the price tag of Rs 15,999 in India. There is only one RAM and storage variant with two colour options – Black and Blue. The pre-orders for the smartphone are live now and the shipping will start August 30. With this price tag, the Nokia 6.1 Plus offers competition to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto G6, and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. However, we reserve our decision on how fairly it performs until our full review is out.

As for the specifications, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has the internals identical to the Nokia X6, except for Android One, which makes it globally available. The Nokia 6.1 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo with no customisations, thereby, giving a pure stock Android experience. There is a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 400GB.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has dual cameras on the rear – a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 while a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The setup is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 without any flash module. The camera app comes with Nokia’s standard features such as the Bothie mode that lets you capture a photo from the front and rear cameras at the same time.