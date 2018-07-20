Nokia 6.1 Plus, global variant of Nokia X6, with Android One goes official: Price, specifications Inbox x

Nokia 6.1 Plus is the rebranded gliobal version of Nokia X6

Nokia 6.1 Plus has been officially launched by HMD Global after a multitude of rumours and leaks. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is the global variant of the Nokia X6 that was launched in China earlier this year, however, it runs Android One under the hood. The smartphone has been launched in Hong Kong initially ahead of the rollout in other countries. The Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One smartphone is compliant with Google’s regular and speedier updates, offering the stock experience with minimal customisations.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is similar to the Nokia X6 in terms of specifications, except for the operating system. The former runs Android One while the latter packs a highly customised skin based on Android. The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes two days after HMD Global announced the Nokia X5, the smaller sibling of the Nokia X6, which is speculatively getting a global variant running Android One later this year with the name Nokia 5.1 Plus.

For the pricing, the Nokia 6.1 Plus bears a price tag of 2,288 Hong Kong Dollar (roughly Rs 20,100) and it will start being available to purchase starting July 24 in Hong Kong. The smartphone comes in White and Blue colours. Apart from this, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has been previously reported to launch in Taiwan as well, which seems imminent. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is also likely to arrive in India sometime later this year.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels. The 19:9 display has a notch at the top, which is very similar to the one on iPhone X. It supports dual SIM cards and runs Android 8.1 Oreo released under the Android One programme. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 400GB.

There is a dual camera setup on the Nokia 6.1 Plus – a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The cameras are powered by Artificial Intelligence, along with the Bothie feature that employs the use of both front and rear cameras to seam a single picture. The front camera also doubles up as the facial scanner.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is backed by a 3060mAh battery that is rated to get 50 per cent charged in 30 minutes with the help of the bundled 18W charger. It also supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The handset also features a fingerprint sensor on the rear.