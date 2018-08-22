Nokia 6.1 Plus costs Rs 15,999 but you can get it at a much lower price – Here is how

Nokia 6.1 Plus is now available to pre-order in India

Nokia 6.1 Plus was announced yesterday in India as the next big update to the HMD Global’s existing smartphone lineup. The smartphone has a notch on the display as the first conspicuous feature that has been overhauled. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is essentially the Nokia X6 but with Android One at its core to make sure the device gets timely updates from Google. The smartphone is now available to pre-order in the country via Nokia’s online store while other e-tailers such as Flipkart will begin pre-orders in coming days.

The Nokia online store, which launched earlier this year at the sidelines of Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 launch in India, has listed preliminary offers for the buyers who pre-order the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs 15,999 but when you couple the offers, the smartphone can be purchased at a much lower price. Let’s get to the offers and know how you can buy Nokia 6.1 Plus at a lower price.

The first offer is the exchange value that Nokia is offering to the customers in partnership with Cashify. Cashify is a leading platform that allows you to get a good value of an old device and is a partner to many smartphone brands for exchange programmes. Nokia 6.1 Plus costs Rs 15,999 so practically, the smartphone you would want to trade in should cost lower than this. It could be any smartphone from all the major brands that you can check on the website after entering the PIN code you want the phone to be delivered at. There is no limit to the amount you can avail in exchange.

After you have placed the order by paying the amount, Cashify representative will arrive at your place to collect the phone, check if there are no damages, and hand over the estimated cash to you for it. The exchange amount of your old phone will not be adjusted against the final cart price of the phone while placing the order, so you need to make the full payment upfront.

Coming to the other offer, Airtel customers can get a cashback of up to Rs 1,800 on the purchase of Nokia 6.1 Plus along with 240GB data. This cashback will be applied to each recharge of Rs 199, Rs 249, and Rs 448 for over 36 months. These plans will also credit 20GB additional data to your account, along with other benefits that you usually get. If you think this offer is anything but a gimmick that comes with the affiliated condition of having an Airtel SIM card firstly and buying the unlimited data and calling plans secondly, you can lessen the price to Rs 14,199. That’s it. Unless Flipkart announces its own offers on Nokia 6.1 Plus, you can offset the cost by selecting one of the offers mentioned on the Nokia online store.