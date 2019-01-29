Nokia 6.1, Nokia 3.1 prices in India slashed, check the rates

Check Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 3.1’s price in India.

Thinking about buying a new phone? Here is your chance. Nokia has slashed the prices of two Android smartphones that were launched in 2018. The prices of Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 6.1 have been dropped by up to Rs 2,000 in India.

HMD Global on Tuesday announced the drop in prices. This move by the Finnish company comes just a few days after it had reduced the prices of Nokia 3.1 Plus in the country. Post the price cut, the Nokia 3.1 will be available to the customers for Rs 8,999. On the other hand, the prices of Nokia 6.1/ Nokia 6 have been dropped by up to Rs 2000 to as low as Rs 11,999.

Along with this reduction in prices of the Android phone, HMD Global recently started the offline sale of Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia 6.1 price in India

Nokia 6.1 was launched back in April 2018, with a starting price of Rs. 16,999. It was in the month of October that the phone received its first price cut alongside Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1. A Rs 1500 cut was made for the phone ahead of the launch of Nokia 6.1 Plus. By October the prices were down to Rs. 13,499. The Nokia 6.1 smartphones come in two variants, wherein the first has a 3GB RAM and a 32GB storage. After receiving a price drop of Rs 1500, the phones now retails for Rs. 11,999. The other variant of the phone has a 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage. It is available at Rs. 13,999 now.

Nokia 3.1 price in India

Launched in August 2018, Nokia 3.1 was introduced at a price range of Rs 11,999. In the month of October, it received its first price cut by Rs 1000. And now the prices have been dropped again by Rs 2000 and now the phone retails for Rs. 8,999 in the country. This modal of the phone comes with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB storage.