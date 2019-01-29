Nokia 6.1, Nokia 3.1 prices in India slashed, check the rates

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 5:46 PM

This move to slash the prices of Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 3.1 comes just a few days after HMD Global had reduced the prices of Nokia 3.1 Plus in the country.

Nokia, nokia 6.1 price, nokia 3.1 price, nokia 6.1 price in india, nokia 3.1 price in india, nokia 3.1 plus, noida smartphones, noida smartphones price, nokia 6.1 plus, nokia 6.1 review, nokia 6.1 2018, nokia 3.1 2018, technology newsCheck Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 3.1’s price in India.

Thinking about buying a new phone? Here is your chance. Nokia has slashed the prices of two Android smartphones that were launched in 2018. The prices of Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 6.1 have been dropped by up to Rs 2,000 in India.

HMD Global on Tuesday announced the drop in prices. This move by the Finnish company comes just a few days after it had reduced the prices of Nokia 3.1 Plus in the country. Post the price cut, the Nokia 3.1 will be available to the customers for Rs 8,999. On the other hand, the prices of Nokia 6.1/ Nokia 6 have been dropped by up to Rs 2000 to as low as Rs 11,999.

Along with this reduction in prices of the Android phone, HMD Global recently started the offline sale of Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia 6.1 price in India

Nokia 6.1 was launched back in April 2018, with a starting price of Rs. 16,999. It was in the month of October that the phone received its first price cut alongside Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1. A Rs 1500 cut was made for the phone ahead of the launch of Nokia 6.1 Plus. By October the prices were down to Rs. 13,499. The Nokia 6.1 smartphones come in two variants, wherein the first has a 3GB RAM and a 32GB storage. After receiving a price drop of Rs 1500, the phones now retails for Rs. 11,999. The other variant of the phone has a 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage. It is available at Rs. 13,999 now.

Nokia 3.1 price in India

Launched in August 2018, Nokia 3.1 was introduced at a price range of Rs 11,999. In the month of October, it received its first price cut by Rs 1000. And now the prices have been dropped again by Rs 2000 and now the phone retails for Rs. 8,999 in the country. This modal of the phone comes with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB storage.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Nokia 6.1, Nokia 3.1 prices in India slashed, check the rates
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition