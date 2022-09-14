Nokia 5710 XpressAudio 4G feature phone with detachable wireless earbuds launched in India: Full details

HMD Global has launched the all-new Nokia 5710 XpressAudio. It is a 4G feature phone which comes equipped with in-built wireless earbuds. The earbuds are stored behind the back case within the phone itself.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio PHONE SPECIFICATIONS

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with a rounded shape so as to improve the grip. As per the company, the device has gone under rigorous testing so that it meets the exact durability level and at the same time keep performing well for long.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio 4G handset also comes with dedicated music buttons, an in-built MP3 player which can store thousands of songs, as per HMD, and wireless FM radio.

As for the wireless earbuds which come attached at the back and when not in use can be put behind the slider, the interesting bit is that they are compatible with any other smartphone if the user wishes to change their smartphone. The earbuds also come with environmental noise cancellation for all those devices supporting VoLTE calls.

In terms of the battery, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes backed with 1,450 mAh battery which the company claims can last for weeks on standby. Moreover, the device also comes with a one-year replacement guarantee promise.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio PHONE PRICE, AVAILABILITY

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is available for sale on Nokia.com for Rs 4,999 starting today and will be available across all leading retail outlets, partner online stores from September 19.

