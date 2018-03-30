Nokia 5, Nokia 6 now receiving Android 8.1 Oreo stable update in India: What’s new?

Android 8.1 Oreo update is now rolling out on Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 in countries including India, Indonesia, and Tunisia and only India, respectively

HMD Global is set to launch its new Nokia smartphones next week in India and users in India have begun receiving the Android 8.1 Oreo update for last year’s Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. The Android 8.1 Oreo update has been under testing for both the smartphones for a while, and the company has now announced the stable version. The Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 in January this year received the Android 8.0 Oreo update, and the new Android 8.1 Oreo proves that HMD Global is delivering its promises well.

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the Android 8.1 Oreo update is now rolling out on Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 in countries including India, Indonesia, and Tunisia and only India, respectively. The report further says that the Android 8.1 Oreo update for Nokia 5 is 866.7MB in size while the Nokia 6 Android 8.1 Oreo update is 933.8MB in size. The users will be able to download the updates over Wi-Fi connection only.

The new Android 8.1 Oreo update for both the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 brings a bunch of new features along with the Android Security patch update for the month of March. The new features include battery saver buttons, refreshed power management menu, revamped Settings, and Bluetooth device battery. In addition, the update delivers Neural Networks API, Autofill feature, and a SharedMemory API, along with several other bug fixes and improvements.

The company is preparing to launch the new-generation smartphones in India on Wednesday, April 4. The Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6 (2018) are likely to launch at the event that will be held in New Delhi. The Nokia 1 Android Go smartphone was already launched earlier this week, along with the Jio cashback offer of Rs 2,200 amount and 60GB additional data.