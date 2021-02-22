Nokia 5.4: Shoot like a pro with this Nokia phone

The impressive combo of a 48MP quad camera and 16MP front camera allows you to take pretty good photos and videos.

If you are looking for a good camera phone in the mid-range category, look no further. HMD Global, the makers of Nokia phones, has introduced its new offering—Nokia 5.4—that brings out the creator in you with its ability to take amazing photos and videos. At a time when screens are getting larger, camera photo sensors are becoming more advanced and chipsets are getting more powerful, this Nokia creation will certainly take your mobile photography to the next level. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and it delivers pretty good speed, long battery life, better imaging and increased overall performance.

The new Nokia phone comes in Polar Night (our trial unit) and Dusk colour options, in RAM/ROM variants of 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB at a best buy price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499 respectively. It comes with an upgraded 48-megapixel quad camera that stamps out shutter lag completely, there’s a 16MP front camera too. The phone’s ‘Cinema’ function captures 24fps (the film industry standard) and allows users to shoot content in 21:9 cinematic format.

Out of the box, the Nokia 5.4 promises to give an entirely new experience in your hand. The phone has good build quality (tough polycarbonate body) strong enough to withstand accidental falls. It looks and feels tough and is built to last. It features a durable rear cover, the phone is pocket-able and easy to hold.

Moving on to the phone’s display, we are looking at a 6.39-inch HD+ screen that has 19:5:9 aspect radio and display resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. This is a pretty big display that provides more screen to enjoy. Photos look natural, videos come to life with striking graphics and you’ll get a clear view of all the finer details in your documents. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, it has a 4000mAh battery that easily delivers upto two days of moderate use, there is support for USB Type-C charging. There’s even a dedicated Google Assistant button to get help whenever you need it.

The impressive combo of a 48MP quad camera and 16MP front camera allows you to take pretty good photos and videos. While the 48MP quad camera ensures a shutter lag-free experience while capturing photos, the 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera are intended to capture those portraits and close-up snaps. You can make use of the 5MP ultra-wide camera to take in the bigger picture, while the 16MP front-facing camera is perfect for video calls and selfies.

With the OZO spatial audio, the Nokia 5.4 becomes the perfect partner for budding videographers looking for a seamless filming experience—whether capturing passion project or precious family moments. The phone’s Cinema mode function captures 24fps (the film industry standard) and allows users to shoot content in 21:9 cinematic format. With H-log format turned off, live colour grading is enabled on the go. To get smoother motion shots, simply dial it upto 60fps video recording (available in regular video mode, just select the resolution from the settings)—that’s nearly three times the film industry standard, company folks inform.

In summary, the Nokia 5.4 is one of the best camera phones available in the mid-range segment. Judged on its photo and video capturing abilities, its great battery life and good all-around performance, it definitely finds a strong recommendation.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 160.97 x 75.99 8.7mm, 181g weight

Display: 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole display (720 x 1560 resolution)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Operating system: Android 10 (Android 11 ready)

Memory & storage: 4/6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (MicroSD card slot supports upto 512GB)

Camera: 48MP + 2MP depth + 5MP UW + 2MP Macro (Main); 16MP front camera

Battery: 4000mAh (non-removable)

Estimated street price: Rs 13,999 (4+64GB), Rs 15,499 (6+64GB)