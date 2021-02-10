Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 budget phones launched in India: features, price and everything to know

New budget-friendly Nokia phones are being launched in India by HMD Global .

HMD Global launched the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 in India on Wednesday. Both the phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Both the phones are launching with Android 10 out of the box but will be upgraded to Android 11 soon, HMD said.

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4: Price in India

Nokia 5.4 with 4GB + 64GB memory configuration is priced at Rs 13,999. The other model with 6GB RAM + 64 GM storage is priced at Rs 15,499. The phone will be going on sale on Nokia India website from February 17 in two colour options, Dusk and polar Night.

Nokia 3.4 comes with the same 4GB + 64GB memory configuration and is priced at Rs 11, 999. The phone will be going on sale on Amazon and Nokia’s India website and other outlets from February 20 onwards in three colour options, Dusk, Charcoal and Fjord.

HMD will also launch Nokia Power Earbuds from February 17 in Snow and Charcoal colours. The TWS earbuds will be priced at Rs 3,599 and will be available at Amazon and Nokia India website. They can be brought with Nokia 3.4 handset at a price of Rs 1,600 during the pre-booking phase.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits peak brightness. The dual-SIM phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and has 64 GB onboard memory that can be expandable to 512 GB via microSD card.

Nokia 5.4 comes with 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Its selfie camera is a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the back and a dedicated button for switching Google Assistant on. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging.

Nokia 3.4 specifications

Nokia 5.4 has more or less same specifications like 3.4 in term of display, processor, expandable memory. It has a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits peak brightness. The dual-SIM phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and has 64 GB onboard memory that can be expandable to 512 GB via microSD card.

Nokia 3.4 has an inbuilt triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The selfie camera has an 8-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout.

The phone has a 4,000mAh battery but supports comparatively slower 5W charging.