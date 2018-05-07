Nokia 5 (2018) could be in works, confirms HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas

Nokia 5 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on stock Android Oreo

HMD Global seems to be planning the 2018 edition of the last year’s Nokia 5. The company this year launched the 2018 versions of Nokia 6, Nokia 7, and Nokia 8, leaving out the Nokia 5. The confirmation comes straight from the horse’s mouth, as HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas may have hinted at the possibility of the Nokia 5 (2018).

A Twitter user asked Sarvikas about the plans to launch the Nokia 5 (2018), to which he replied saying “stay tuned :)”. While this reply does not necessarily officially confirm the device, it may as well suggest that the Nokia 5 (2018) could be in works. Apart from this unrevealing statement, there is a paucity of other details about the smartphone such as launch timeline, as well as, the availability and specifications.

This comes after Sarvikas confirmed on social media that Nokia 7 Plus will soon get support to allow 4G VoLTE network on both the SIM card slots. HMD Global this year launched the new versions of the last year’s versions of Nokia 6, Nokia 7, and Nokia 8. The Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco succeeds the lineup, respectively. However, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 were not launched in the newer versions, and given that the former is a popular smartphone, users are anticipating its 2018 model.

The Nokia 5 was launched last year at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), 2017. It was later unveiled in India in June with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage and went on sale alongside the Nokia 3 and Nokia 6. Later, the company launched the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model of the Nokia 5. The lower RAM/storage Nokia 5 model was launched at a price of Rs 12,499 in India, while the other model is priced at Rs 13,499.

For the specifications, the Nokia 5 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on stock Android Oreo. It has a 5.2-inch HD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera on the handset while an 8-megapixel camera sits on the front. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood, with connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and 4G VoLTE among others.