Nokia 5.1 Plus with dual cameras, Android One launched in India: From price to specifications, check key details

Nokia 5.1 Plus has dual cameras at the back

HMD Global on Tuesday launched the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India at an event in New Delhi. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is the global version of the Nokia X5 that was announced in China a while back. The smartphone was announced alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus that debuted as the global version of Nokia X6. Nokia 5.1 Plus has a display notch, as much wide as the one on iPhone X, and a dual camera setup on the back. Both the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus run Android One to offer a stock Android experience and speedier updates from Google.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus India price was not announced at the event, however, the global pricing of 199 euros (roughly Rs 15,900) was revealed by HMD Global. The smartphone will be up for purchase in September via Flipkart and Nokia online store in India. It comes in Gloss Black, Gloss White, Midnight Gloss Blue colour options.

The internals of the Nokia 5.1 Plus are not any different from the Nokia X5. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo under the Android One programme for speedier and timely updates. It supports dual SIM cards and sports a 5.86-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card up to 400GB.

Talking about the cameras, the Nokia 5.1 Plus has dual sensors on the back – a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor, supported by an LED flash module. An 8-megapixel camera in available on the front of the display. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 3060mAh battery under the hood.