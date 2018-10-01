Nokia 5.1 Plus sale today on Flipkart: Rs 1,800 cashback, price, specifications, and more

Nokia 5.1 Plus Sale, Flipkart: The Nokia 5.1 sale commences today at 12 pm

Flipkart, Nokia 5.1 Plus Flash Sale: Nokia 5.1 Plus will go on sale for the first time today. The smartphone was launched in India recently as a successor to the Nokia 5.1, which debuted earlier this year. The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a notch display, very similar to the one on the iPhone X, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xr. The smartphone comes preloaded with Android One, which ensures timely Android firmware and security updates, directly from Google.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Flash Sale on Flipkart Today

The Nokia 5.1 Plus first flash sale will begin at 12 pm today. The sale will be hosted on Flipkart. The Nokia online store is also selling the device without a flash sale. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is priced at Rs 10,999 for a single variant. It comes in Blue and Black colours. On the purchase of Nokia 5.1 Plus, the Airtel customers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 1,800 along with 240GB complimentary data on the data and voice recharges worth Rs 199, Rs 249, and Rs 448.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with dual-SIM card support and runs Android 8.1 Oreo under the Android One programme. This also means that the smartphone will get the Android 9 Pie update sometime later this year, along with other Nokia Android One smartphones. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card.

A 5.86-inch HD+ display is given on the Nokia 5.1 Plus with a notch on the top. The Nokia 5.1 Plus has dual cameras on the rear – a combination of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. This setup is accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone comes bearing an 8-megapixel camera. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone. A 3060mAh battery fuels the Nokia 5.1 Plus.