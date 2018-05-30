Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 2.1 budget smartphones launched: Price, specifications

Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 2.1 (left to right)

HMD Global on Tuesday refreshed the budget segment smartphones with the launch of new variants of Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5. The new models – Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 were announced at the company’s event in Moscow, Russia. The company had already launched the 2018 models of the remaining smartphones including Nokia 6, Nokia 7, and Nokia 8 earlier this year. The Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 come with upgraded cameras, processors, and a modern look over the predecessors. All three smartphones come with 18:9 displays that were missing in their original counterparts launched last year.

The Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 will be globally available in July this year. For the pricing, the Nokia 5.1 bears a price tag of 189 euros (roughly Rs 14,800), the Nokia 3.1 comes in two variants – the base variant costs 139 euros (roughly Rs 10,900) and the higher variant costs 169 euros (roughly Rs 13,000), and the Nokia 2.1 is on the lower price spectrum with a cost of 99 euros (roughly Rs 7,800).

HMD Global has also announced the India pricing of the smartphones. The Nokia 2.1 will cost Rs 6,999, Nokia 3.1 will start at Rs 9,498, and the Nokia 5.1 will be available at a starting price of Rs 12,499. However, the availability and launch details of the devices are not known yet.

Nokia 5.1 Specifications

The Nokia 5.1 comes as the refreshed model to the Nokia 5 and also the priciest of all three. The handset features a metal unibody carved out a single slab of 6000 aluminium with a satin finish. It runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Nokia 5.1 packs a 5.5-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P19 processor paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.

Talking about the cameras, the Nokia 5.1 sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and a dual LED flash module. On the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with Beauty effects. The smartphone is backed by a 2970mAh battery under the hood. The Nokia 5.1 comes in Copper, Tempered Blue, and Black colour options.

Nokia 3.1 Specifications

Next up is the Nokia 3.1, which is the successor to last year’s Nokia 3. The smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels in an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek 6750 SoC coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable via microSD card. The Nokia 3.1 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.

For the optics, the Nokia 3.1 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera while there is an 8-megapixel front camera on the phone. The Nokia 3.1 packs a 2990mAh battery under the hood to fuel the internals. The smartphone comes in Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome, White/Iron colour combinations.

Nokia 2.1 Specifications

The Nokia 2.1 is the cheapest smartphone of all. It comes with entry-level specifications such as a 5.5-inch HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. The smartphone runs on Android Oreo out of the box.

The cameras on the Nokia 2.1 include an 8-megapixel shooter on the front and a 5-megapixel shooter on the back. There is an LED flash module at the back panel. The Nokia 2.1 follows its predecessor to be the battery-centric smartphone that packs 4000mAh battery, which is larger than the other two models launched alongside. The Nokia 2.1 comes in Blue/ Copper, Blue/ Silver, Grey/ Silver colour options.