Nokia 43-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart TV with Dolby Vision and JBL Audio launched in India for Rs 31,999

The 43-inch Nokia smart TV will be available for buying in India from June 8.

Flipkart launched a new Nokia-branded smart TV in India on Thursday. The newly launched Nokia smart TV comes with a 43-inch 4K Ultra-HD display and joins the existing 55-inch model which was launched in India in December last year. To be clear, Nokia isn’t making these smart TVs. These Nokia-branded smart TVs are part of a strategic partnership between Flipkart and Nokia that allows the Walmart-owned e-commerce major to “develop, facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of Nokia branded Smart TVs, while managing the end-to-end go-to-market strategy.”

The 43-inch model of the Nokia smart TV is very similar to the 55-inch model in terms of specs and styling, giving potential buyers another (size) option to consider should they be out looking for a high-end smart TV at affordable prices. The 43-inch Nokia smart TV has been launched in India at a fairly aggressive price of Rs 31,999. The 55-inch model was launched in India in December 2019 for Rs 41,999.

Nokia’s smart TV is based on Google’s Android TV platform. More specifically, it runs Android TV 9 Pie software which means there’s a dedicated Google Play Store inside the smart TV to download and install apps and games on them. There’s support for Netflix and Amazon Prime, plus YouTube and others. Interestingly, the Nokia smart TV also supports Dolby Vision, making the 43-inch model one of the few “affordable” smart TVs to get such a high-end feature.

Under the hood, the Nokia smart TV has a quad-core processor which is paired with 2.25GB RAM and 16GB storage. For audio, the Nokia smart TV has two 24W speakers tuned by JBL. Connectivity options include three HDMI, two USB, digital audio out, RF, analog audio, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. There’s also a Chromecast built into the smart TV.

The 43-inch Nokia smart TV will be available for buying in India from June 8 from Flipkart.