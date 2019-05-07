Nokia 4.2 with Google Assistant button, Android One launched in India: Price, offers, & specifications

Nokia 4.2 has been officially released in India by HMD Global. The budget smartphone was unveiled at the company’s MWC Barcelona event in February, marking the extension of the Nokia 4 family. Powered by Android One programme, Nokia 4.2 is touted to offer the vanilla Android experience, which could be HMD Global’s answer to Xiaomi and Realme that are known for their heavily-customised skins.

The Nokia 4.2 price in India has been set at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB/32GB model. The smartphone is available to buy via Nokia online store ‘exclusively’ for 7 days starting May 7. Starting May 14, the Nokia 4.1 will be made available ‘exclusively’ via offline retailers including Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, BigC, and MyG. The open sale for the smartphone across all outlets starts May 21. It comes in Black and Pink Sand colours.

Nokia online store is offering a discount of Rs 500 towards the purchase when the buyer applies the ‘LAUNCHOFFER’ code during checkout. This is a limited-period offer that starts May 7 and ends in seven days. In partnership with Servify, HMD Global is offering free screen replacement for six months worth Rs 3,500 on Nokia 4.2.

The HDFC Bank card holders get 10 per cent cash back on the purchase at the offline outlets till June 10. The transaction has to be made via Pinelabs PoS machine. The offer is also valid on HDFC consumer finance option.

Telcos are also doling out offers on the Nokia 4.2 – the Vodafone and Idea customers get Rs 2,500 ‘instant cashback’ in the form of 50 vouchers of Rs 50 each that can be redeemed on subsequent recharges of Rs 199 of higher.

The Nokia 4.2 has a 5.71-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a ‘selfie notch’ that houses the front camera. It runs Android 9 Pie out of the box under the Android One programme that ensures regular monthly security updates to the device with minimal customisation. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with an option to expand by up to 400GB. There is a smaller 2GB/16GB variant as well that HMD Global has not launched in India.

For photography, the Nokia 4.2 gets a dual setup at the back comprising a 13-megapixel f/2.2 autofocus camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.2 PDAF camera. For selfies, the Nokia 4.2 has an 8-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. The camera app on Nokia 4.2 gets the standard features including the Pro mode that is one of the selling points for Nokia phones. The Nokia 4.2 has a fingerprint sensor mounted at the back.

There is a 3000mAh battery integrated inside the Nokia 4.2 that can be charged via a MicroUSB port. HMD Global has not gone for the USB Type-C that is becoming common at the price range. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left of the Nokia 4.2.