Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 prices cut in India: Here’s what you will pay now

In a matter of a month of launching the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 in India, HMD Global has slashed the prices for all their variants. The Nokia 3.2 is now available starting at Rs 8,150 while the Nokia 4.2 now starts at Rs 9,690. The prices have been lowered on Nokia online store and Amazon.in but the latter is giving more discounts.

HMD Global launched the Nokia 4.2 at Rs 10,990 for the lonesome model with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is now down to Rs 9,690 on Amazon.in while the Nokia online store has listed the handset at Rs 10,490. The Nokia 3.2, on the other hand, was launched in two variants – 2GB/16GB model priced at Rs 8,990 and the 3GB/32GB variant costing Rs 10,790. The prices have been slashed to Rs 8,150 and Rs 9,410, respectively, on Amazon.in. The Nokia store, meanwhile, is selling the variants at Rs 8,490 and Rs 10,290, respectively.

It is not clear why HMD Global reduced the pricing of its latest phones in India but it could be due to the launch of rival smartphones with aggressive pricing. Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3 are priced on par with the devices, offering better specifications.

The Nokia 3.2 comes with a Snapdragon 429 processor, 6.29-inch HD display, and runs Android 9 Pie under the Android One programme. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Nokia 3.2 is fueled by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.

Nokia 4.2, on the other hand, has a 5.7-inch HD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie under the Android One programme that ensures regular updates for up to three years. The handset has a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the back while the front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter. It comes with a 3000mAh battery under the hood.